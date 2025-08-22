Aleister Black Reveals Details Of WWE’s Scrapped Character

Before his WWE release in 2021, Aleister Black was in the middle of a major character shift with the debut of a darker persona known as the “Dark Father.”

In a new interview on The Angle Podcast with Joey Karni, Black revealed how the character came to life and whether fans could see aspects of it return during his current WWE run.

Black explained that the idea stemmed from a conversation with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, who wanted to explore something new for him. “The Dark Father character kind of starting spawning when Vince wanted to do something else. So I had this idea for a while now, of this dark father character and I presented this idea of a storyteller. One of my friends used to tell me that whenever you tell me things you explain stuff like you’re telling a fairytale, like you’re reading a book. I said let me work this out. So I presented this idea that kind of tied in some stuff from my childhood that I experienced. They liked it and started doing vignettes.”

When asked if WWE plans to revisit the “Dark Father” persona in his current run, Black admitted that elements of it have already begun to surface and will continue to develop over time. “The entrance-wise, we didn’t even get to that part. I think his idea at the time was just to keep it the same as it was without the ramp. And when it would come back? I think parts of it have come back. You’ll see it a little more as time progresses. I don’t think we’ll change the entrance, but you’ll see changes in my gear maybe…”

Fans can hear the full interview with Aleister Black on The Angle Podcast below: