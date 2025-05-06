TNA Hall Of Famer Rhino Set To Appear At This Week’s AEW Events

AEW recently announced that TNA Hall of Famer Rhino will be appearing on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on May 7th and Thursday’s episode of Collision on May 8th.
Details about how Rhino will be involved in these episodes are not yet available, but updates will be provided as more information comes in.
"The Man Beast" RHINO will appear LIVE in Detroit at the Masonic Temple Theatre
Wednesday 5/7 and Thursday 5/8
When AEW + @RingOfHonor return to the Motor City!
Get your tickets NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/V9z4dxdt6j
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2025