Backstage Update On Ivar’s WWE Status

As PWMania.com previously reported, Ivar of the Viking Raiders was set to battle Andrade in a one-on-one match this week on RAW, but General Manager Adam Pearce announced that Ivar was not cleared to compete on the show and he will instead be replaced by Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci.

Fightful Select reports that Ivar is fine and will return to in-ring action as soon as possible.

The report also noted that there was no mention of what Ivar was specifically dealing with, but WWE did not seem too concerned about it.