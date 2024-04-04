Backstage Update On John Cena’s Status For WWE WrestleMania 40

It appears that WWE WrestleMania 40 will be even bigger with the additions of Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and John Cena, as the company previously announced that some legendary names would appear at the event.

Two weeks ago, on RAW, there were shots of production and equipment tricks with WrestleMania wraps, including photos of Austin and Cena, which was done on purpose.

Many fans speculated on what WWE might have in store for them at the event. Actor Jennifer Holland recently stated that “The Peacemaker” series starring Cena would begin filming this summer, which was confirmed by James Gunn, who is now co-head of DC Studios.

According to PWInsider, while some WWE officials believe Cena will be in town for Wrestlemania this weekend, this has yet to be confirmed. It has been confirmed that “he will be off the board for anything major in the physical WWE realm for most of the remainder of 2024.”

According to the report, Cena will film the second season of the DC series from June to November, with the current shooting schedule ending around Thanksgiving.