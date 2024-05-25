Backstage Update On Kenny Omega’s AEW Status, Undergoes Surgery For Diverticulitis

As PWMania.com previously reported, top AEW star Kenny Omega took to his Twitch stream to talk about a number of topics including his health and Omega revealed that he will be getting surgery very soon.

According to Fightful Select, Omega underwent surgery for diverticulitis last May 16 and that is why a few fans were sharing some photos with him in New York City. There is no word yet on how long Omega will be out of in-ring action, but the company is expecting a lengthy recovery process for the former AEW World Champion, who has been out since mid-December 2023.

There are currently no creative plans for Omega in AEW, but updates will be provided once they become available.