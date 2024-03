As PWMania.com previously reported, Mike Santana has left AEW after being with the company for nearly five years following the news that he was removed from the AEW roster page.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Santana hasn’t been happy in the company for a really long time, and he had been wanting a singles push but wasn’t in line to receive it.

After Santana defeated Ortiz on October 25th of last year, he wasn’t used on TV again.