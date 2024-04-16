Backstage Update On Rhea Ripley’s Injury

More details have surfaced regarding the specific injury that Rhea Ripley is dealing with.

As noted, The Judgment Day’s “Mami” suffered an arm injury, believed to be a shoulder injury, during a WWE Raw segment that saw a backstage attack from Liv Morgan on the Raw After WrestleMania XL show on April 8, 2024.

On the April 15, 2024 episode of WWE Raw this week, Ripley opened up the show with her arm in a sling. She came to the ring and joined Raw G.M. Adam Pearce for an announcement regarding her injury, which she said would keep her on the sidelines for months, and as a result, she vacated the WWE Women’s World Championship.

In an update, F4WOnline.com is reporting that Ripley suffered an AC joint injury.

Ripley, who was WWE Women’s World Champion for 380 days, said on the 4/15 Raw that she will be out of action for “quite a few months.”

Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Ripley’s injury is a sprained AC joint.

In Alvarez’s subscriber-exclusive Raw report, he added, “[Ripley] suffered a sprained AC joint in the brawl with Liv Morgan last week. Liv threw her into the wall and she hurt it, a total fluke. Usually takes 4-6 weeks to regain mobility and up to three months to be back ready to go.”

During her Raw promo on 4/15, Ripley stated as she laid the WWE Women’s World Championship on the mat in the ring, “This is a warning to whoever wins my Women’s World Championship. When I come back, I’m coming back for blood.”

As noted, WWE announced that a new WWE Women’s World Champion will be crowned on the April 22, 2024 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.