Backstage Update On Seth Rollins’ WWE Status

Seth Rollins is taking yet another break due to injuries.

The top WWE star took a break after WrestleMania 40, where he handed over the WWE World Heavyweight Title to Drew McIntyre, who lost it to Damian Priest after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. He underwent a knee operation before returning a few weeks ago.

On this week’s Raw, Rollins was attacked by Bronson Reed in a highly praised segment in which Reed struck Rollins many times with a splash. Dakota Kai was already confirmed to face Sonya Deville on this week’s Raw. Prior to the battle, she was attacked by Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Sonya Deville.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Reed stated that his attack on Rollins was intended to get him off television. Kai is also suffering with an injury.

Dave Meltzer: “I don’t know how serious. All I heard….I asked if those were storyline covers for injuries, and I was told they both were. But Seth is not a bad situation like Seth is cleared. He could wrestle, but, you know, he’s banged up, and so it was a good time for him to take time off and do this. So I don’t know if he’ll be back for the pay-per-view against Bronson Reed. Obviously, he’s going to wrestle Bronson Reed.”

Bryan Alvarez said, “He shouldn’t be back for a while after that beating.”

We wish him rapid recovery.

