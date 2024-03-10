Backstage Update On Shelton Benjamin Possibly Heading To AEW

It was reported in September 2023 that AEW talent was hoping former WWE star Shelton Benjamin would be involved with the company in some way.

Fightful Select provided an update on Benjamin’s potential move to AEW.

According to Fightful, “The two sides have recently had conversations and discussed the possibility of him appearing for the company. We haven’t learned whether or not he’d be signing a contract or on a full-time deal, or if anything has been finalized, but the two sides have been in contact and have discussed possible appearances as far back as a month ago.”

When he became a free agent in January 2024, Benjamin stated on Kurt Angle’s podcast that he was “weighing options” for his wrestling career.