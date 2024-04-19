Backstage Update On The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes

Following his latest run with WWE, The Rock is keeping his options open for his future with the company.

Although he had planned to return to WWE earlier this year for a WrestleMania XL match against Roman Reigns, plans changed due to fan backlash after asking Cody Rhodes to step aside. Once Rock turned heel, he teamed up with Reigns to face Rhodes and Seth Rollins at the event, and the heels won. The following night, Rhodes exacted his revenge by defeating Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

WWE teased Rock vs. Rhodes for a later date on the post-Mania episode of Raw, which is expected to take place at WrestleMania 41 next year. Rock has since stated that he looks forward to his return. As previously reported, Rock intends to face Rhodes first, followed by Reigns.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rock will most likely face Rhodes at next year’s Mania, regardless of whether Rhodes is the champion.

Meltzer wrote, “We were told there was a chance of him doing a match late this year, but the Rhodes match was tentatively for Mania, whether Rhodes is champion or not.”