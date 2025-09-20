Backstage Update On Which Match Will Main Event WWE WrestlePalooza

According to the official WrestleVotes Twitter (X) account, sources have confirmed that the Undisputed WWE Championship match between reigning champion Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre will headline tonight’s WrestlePalooza premium live event (PLE).

While earlier reports suggested that the highly anticipated one-on-one clash between John Cena and Brock Lesnar would close the show, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced earlier this week that their bout will instead open the event.