Backstage Update On WWE NXT Stars Being Discussed For Main Roster Call-Ups

WWE kicked off their two-week NXT Revenge TV special on Tuesday, featuring NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo successfully defending his title against “All Ego” Ethan Page, and NXT Women’s Champion Lola Vice retaining her championship against Jacy Jayne of Fatal Influence.

According to Bodyslam+, Jayne, Page, Joe Hendry, and Sol Ruca have been “heavily discussed” as potential call-ups to the main roster.

This aligns with a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that also mentioned Page, Jayne, Ricky Saints, and Blake Monroe as candidates for promotion.

Additionally, the report noted that the two-week NXT Revenge special is expected to conclude several ongoing storylines. To clarify, while the talents mentioned are being strongly discussed for call-ups, none of them have been officially confirmed for a move to the main roster.