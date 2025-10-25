Backstage Update On WWE’s Plans For A New Orlando Performance Center Facility

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE plans to maintain its base in Orlando. However, the company is working on building a “larger and better facility,” which will include a television studio.

This new studio is expected to be located near the upcoming facility.

Meltzer noted that it will take a few more years before WWE relocates to the new Performance Center. WWE opened its original Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, in July 2013, replacing its previous developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling.

The company later opened a second branch in the United Kingdom in January 2019.

Earlier this year, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque mentioned during an appearance on Nightcap with Unc & Ocho that the company intends to retain its original Performance Center in Orlando while developing this alternative facility.