Backstage WWE RAW News: Writers And Producers Revealed For October 12 Episode

Additional backstage details have emerged regarding the October 12, 2026, edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, including the creative team members responsible for writing and producing several matches and segments.

According to Fightful Select, the episode carried the internal title “Always One Step Ahead.”

The report identified several WWE writers who worked on backstage segments throughout the broadcast.

Ben Saccoccio was credited with writing the backstage promos involving The 946 and The Usos/Solo Sikoa, as well as the segment featuring LA Knight and Solo Sikoa.

Kirsten Reardon handled the backstage interactions between Adam Pearce and Chad Patton, along with the segment involving Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch.

Mike Mirabile was responsible for the segment featuring Oba Femi and Paul Heyman, while Brian Parise wrote the backstage interaction involving Adam Pearce, Lyra Valkyria, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

Rockstar Spud was credited with writing the Rey Fenix, Ethan Page and Chad Gable backstage segment, which was produced by Jason Jordan.

The report also revealed the producers assigned to several matches and in-ring segments.

Bobby Roode produced the segment involving Penta, Je’Von Evans and Bron Breakker.

Adam Pearce and Abyss worked together to produce Rey Mysterio’s singles match against Big Cass.

Petey Williams was responsible for Liv Morgan’s promo segment and the match between Roxanne Perez and Chelsea Green.

Jason Jordan produced Chad Gable’s match against Rey Fenix.

Meanwhile, Bobby Roode and Shane Helms were credited with producing the tag team match featuring The 946 against The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

The October 12 episode also featured Carmelo Hayes aligning himself with The 946, marking a significant development for the faction.

These backstage assignments provide additional insight into the creative and production responsibilities behind the latest edition of WWE Raw.