Baron Corbin Admits Initial Hesitation About Teaming With Apollo Crews

WWE star Baron Corbin spoke with Fightful about a number of topics, including his initial uncertainty about teaming with Apollo Crews.

Corbin said, “It’s so funny because when they told me, ‘We’re going to have you tag with Apollo for a little bit.’ I was kind of stand off-ish. I just got done with Bron, the Wolf Dogs, that’s untouchable. How do I make this better. Is it possible? That was so fun and organic and I love Bron Breakker. I was a little timid to the idea. More and more people were like, ‘I love this pairing. I love what you guys are doing.’ I love Apollo. He’s an unbelievable competitor. We’ve wrestled for the last 12 years. We wrestled in London on NXT TakeOver. He’s an amazing competitor.”

On telling Crews to go back to Ring Of Honor during their feud:

“I did, and he never worked there. I didn’t know [laughs]. It’s been exciting and I’m excited to see what Apollo and I can do.”

You can check out Corbin’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)