Batista Addresses Question About Possibly Signing With AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, Paul Wight appeared on this week’s AEW Dynamite and teased that AEW is going to sign a “Hall of Fame-worthy talent” at the Revolution PPV and it would be a big surprise.
A fan asked Dave Batista about possibly being the surprise and Batista responded:
They’re going to have to come up with another word thats used specifically for professional wrestlers who actually mean it when they say they’re retired. Currently the word “retired” has zero credibility by professional wrestling standards. 🤦🏻 https://t.co/tFYG2UQGRx
— The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) March 4, 2021