Bayley Confirmed For Next Week’s WWE RAW

Fans could see a top SmackDown star making an appearance on next week’s Raw, as WWE reportedly plans to increase crossover between Raw and SmackDown talent moving forward. This strategy, first reported by Fightful Select, follows Drew McIntyre’s recent segment with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on last week’s SmackDown.

Bayley, one of SmackDown’s prominent stars, announced via Twitter/X her plans to attend next Monday’s Raw at the SAP Center in her hometown of San Jose, CA. While attending a San Jose Sharks game, Bayley confirmed her appearance, stating, “Bringing @WWE home with me next Monday.” Although Bayley is not officially advertised for the televised show, she is expected to participate in a dark match during the event.

Next week’s Raw will also feature an exciting lineup of matches, including Dakota Kai taking on Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, Sheamus going head-to-head with Ludwig Kaiser, Chad Gable facing a “Mystery Luchador,” and Finn Balor battling Damian Priest in a highly anticipated Street Fight. With these matches and the potential for additional surprises, the upcoming episode promises to be a standout event.