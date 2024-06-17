Bayley Discusses The WWE’s Creative Process Under Triple H

WWE Women’s Champion Bayley recently spoke with Cultaholic on a number of topics including her creative input in the Damage CTRL storyline.

Bayley said, “I would not be taking credit for it because it was a team effort. And it was an idea from the top and everything. But I can proudly say that we had a lot of input in that and a lot of our emotions because it was real to me now, and it is still real where it’s this faction that I brought together was a baby of mine and something that I’ve always wanted to do and when it started to fall apart it was hard for me not to get emotional about it and it was hard for me to not want it to…I didn’t want it to happen. It was very real to me.”

On the WWE’s creeative process under Triple H:

“But with Triple H taking over. It’s been such an awesome way like we’ve been able to communicate with him. He’s always out by the ring, his doors always open, his ears always open, and his phone’s always on. It’s been great to be able to bounce ideas back and forth. And like you could trust him even if he doesn’t go with something that you suggest. You know he has the right idea…He has your best interests at heart. I trust the process, and I’m so loyal to this journey, and it was the best.”

On possible crossover to TNA wrestling and Marigold:

“Yeah, honestly, the more that it’s been happening, it really didn’t hit me that it was possible until I saw Jordanne Grace come out on NXT. And immediately, text Hunter, text Shawn, and I wanted to be at the show. I’m like, you know what, I would love to be in the front row for this. It’s a historic match. And just to kind of get my face out there, like, ‘Hey, I’m watching. I’m the champion. Can you consider me if we ever do these, you know, something with TNA?’ I would love to do that just because it’s different. It’s exciting. It’s something that people will remember and that the fans can really feel like this. How real this all is right now. It’s such a cool time in the business. And I think doing things like that. It’s just such unpredictability that gets people excited in different ways, you know, and so I would love to do something like that, Marigold. Rossi, I’m down. Let me know. I wrestled in Japan a couple of times. But with WWE. I got invited to go to Japan right before I got signed, but I couldn’t do it. If there’s a will, there’s a way, right?”

