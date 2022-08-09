Bayley Reacts to Fans Trolling Her About Mistake During WWE RAW Promo

In-ring promos from Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY (formerly Io Shirai) began Monday’s broadcast of WWE Raw.

Bailey became tongue-tied after calling the fans in attendance stupid idiots. She mispronounced Dakota Kai as “Dakota Sky,” but did admit to making the error.

Since then, Bayley has been the target of online trolls, and she has enjoyed it by reacting to them on Twitter.

Bayley shared a picture of the group on Twitter with the remark, “The sky’s the limit.”

Many of her followers mocked her for it, so she retaliated by writing the following, “I’ve been away from a LIVE CROWD for 2 1/2 years & I stumble cause their cheers startled me & this is what I get?!??”

As revealed during their RAW segment, Bayley, Kai, and SKY will compete against Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka in a six-woman tag match on September 3 at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff.

