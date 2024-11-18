Bayley Reflects On The Surprise Announcement Of The WWE Women’s U.S. Championship

WWE star Bayley spoke with Headliner Chicago on a number of topics, including how nobody knew the new Women’s United States Championship would be happening.

Bayley said, “Nobody knew that that was happening. So, in a way, it was really cool to be surprised and I was just happy that I was in front of a monitor when it was happening. I was in the middle of a meeting with one of my bosses and it had just popped up. I heard Nick Aldis talk about the women. And I was like, ‘Whoa. Hold on, please. Can we just watch this real quick?’ I’m so happy that I caught it. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have been around a monitor because there’s so much going on.”

On her excitement for the new title:

“I’m really excited for all of us. I tweeted something after it was announced, but whether you’ve been here for 15 weeks or 15 years, or you just got signed, or you don’t really know where you lie in the division, this is a huge deal. Even if you’re just a fan and you want to get to WWE, if WWE is your dream, that could be a dream.”

On how wrestlers would dream of becoming Intercontinental Champion over World Champion:

“A lot of guys’ dreams growing up was to be the Intercontinental Champion. It wasn’t always to be the World Heavyweight Champion. It was to be the Intercontinental Champion because of the men that held it and the prestige that it holds. I believe this could be that title [for women]. So, it’s just exciting. It’s an exciting time all around and I truly believe that we deserve it.”

You can check out Bayley’s comments in the video below.

