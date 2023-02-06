Bayley Set for WWE NXT Return This Tuesday

WWE has announced that Bayley will be returning to NXT for a new segment for Tuesday’s episode.

The RAW star will host a ‘Ding Dong Hello’ segment alongside Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin.

Toxic Attraction was defeated in a triple threat match against NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez at Vengeance Day.

“BREAKING: @itsBayleyWWE will be on #WWENXT this Tuesday for a special edition of “Ding Dong Hello” with #ToxicAttraction,” the announcement read.

NXT previously confirmed Valentina Feroz vs. Lyra Valkyria. Bayley is scheduled to face Becky Lynch in a steel cage match on this week’s RAW.

You can check out WWE NXT complete announcement below: