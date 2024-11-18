Becky Lynch Addresses Her Future WWE Plans

“The Man” is on the comeback trail to WWE.

At least that’s how it seems.

Following reports in recent days regarding WWE and Becky Lynch having a finalized deal in place for her return to the company for the first time since taking an extended hiatus back in May, “Big Time Becks” appeared at the Vulture Festival 2024 event on Sunday and addressed her WWE status.

“If you think I’m gonna go out with Dominik Mysterio slamming a door in my face, that’s not gonna happen,” Lynch stated while on stage at Vulture Festival 2024 on 11/17.