Becky Lynch Addresses Reports About Recently Nixed WWE RAW Match

On Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, there was a backstage segment with Teagan Nox and NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, during which Lynch asked Nox why she didn’t respond to her open challenge last week.

Nox stated that even though she was prepared, she let Natalya go first. Lynch stated that if she defeats Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match at No Mercy this Saturday, she will give Nox a title shot. Later, Adam Peace stated that Nox would face the winner of Stratton vs. Lynch for the title on next Monday’s RAW.

There was a report last week that Nox was supposed to wrestle Lynch instead of Natalya, but that was changed at the last minute. Lynch confirmed this while speaking with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post.

“There is full truth in that. That was one of the things that I wanted to do with this title. I wanted to have open challenges for the women who haven’t been getting opportunities, women that have been in the back that love wrestling and that want an opportunity and haven’t been able to get it.”