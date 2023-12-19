Becky Lynch Talks About Her Love For WWE: “It’s Where I’ll Retire”

WWE is the home of “The Man.”

And it’s where she will retire.

Becky Lynch made this much clear during a recent appearance on the Strutting From Gorilla program.

“Growing up, WWE is what I watched, it’s what I loved, it’s the reason I became a professional wrestler,” Lynch said. “Now, having been in it, I love it. I love the people, I love the audience, and I love being able to being an important part of change.”

Lynch continued, “I love that I get to continue to drive that and that my voice matters in WWE. I feel listened to, and I feel we’ve been able to change the landscape of women’s wrestling forever. That feels very special to me. It’s my home. It’s where I was born as a professional wrestler in many ways in terms of my influence, and it’s where I’ll retire.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.