Booker T Says Dudley Boyz Are Overrated Without Hardy Boyz & Edge & Christian

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T stirred controversy this week after grading The Dudley Boyz as only a “B+ at best” and asserting that the legendary tag team wouldn’t be remembered without their classic WWE rivals.

On a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker broke down his reasoning, which he originally shared during a ranking segment with fellow Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley.

“The Dudley’s ECW career… that was a regional company. Those guys were working in a bingo hall, really. Let’s just be honest — you gotta wipe that part of your careers out.”

He also downplayed the impact of the Dudleyz’ international run:

“[They] did some good work in Japan… but who remembers that here in the States? Do you remember any Japanese matches?”

But his most controversial take came when discussing their time in WWE:

“You would not remember the Dudleys if it wasn’t for the Hardys and Edge & Christian. We may not ever have heard of the Dudleys if it wasn’t for those guys, right?”

Booker then delivered his final verdict:

“So my thing is, I said I give those guys a B+ at best.”

He compared them to his personal A-tier favorites, including The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and The Midnight Express, whom he believes hold more standalone legacy power.

While Booker’s comments sparked debate online, co-host Brad Gilmore partially agreed, stating:

“In ways, yes, they all made each other in WWE.”

The Dudley Boyz—D-Von and Bubba Ray—are recognized as one of the most decorated tag teams in history, with over 20 tag team title reigns across ECW, WWE, TNA, and NJPW, and a Hall of Fame induction in 2018.

Whether fans agree with Booker’s ranking or not, one thing is clear: the legacy of The Dudley Boyz still inspires fierce discussion in the wrestling world.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)