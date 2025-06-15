Elayna Black Officially Kills Off Cora Jade Character In New Vignette

Former NXT star Cora Jade, now going by her pre-WWE ring name Elayna Black, has officially closed the chapter on her WWE persona. In a cryptic and symbolic new vignette posted to social media, Black declared “The Generation of Jade is dead,” signaling a dramatic reinvention as she returns to the independent wrestling scene.

The video was released shortly after her first post-WWE match, which took place on Saturday, June 14 at a Pro Wrestling REVOLVER event. In the vignette, fans saw imagery of her trademark skateboard being broken and various pieces of Cora Jade memorabilia being destroyed — a symbolic farewell to the NXT character that helped define the “2.0” era.

As Cora Jade, she made a major impact in WWE’s developmental brand, capturing the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship and rising as one of the top female heels. Her surprising release from WWE in May 2025 shocked many fans, especially given her strong presence in NXT storylines over the past two years.

Now back on the indies, Elayna Black appears ready to evolve — and leave her WWE past in the dust.