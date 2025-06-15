WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather Survives Serious Car Accident

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather (real name Charles Wright) was recently involved in a serious car accident, but fortunately escaped without injury. Wright took to his social media to share the frightening incident with fans, revealing that the vehicle he was in rolled over three times.

Despite the severity of the crash, both Wright and his passenger miraculously walked away unscathed. In his message, Wright credited the vehicle for their safety, writing:

“I definitely believe in the safety of a Dodge Ram. Rolled three times and both of us walked away without a scratch.”

Wright was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016, best known for his iconic Attitude Era persona, The Godfather. Throughout his career, he portrayed several memorable characters, including Papa Shango, Kama the Supreme Fighting Machine, and The Goodfather during his time with the Right to Censor.

Fans have flooded social media with well-wishes, thankful that the beloved Hall of Famer is safe following the scary ordeal.