Becoming Zakeia:The Mercer Story

The spectacle of professional wrestling blurs the line between reality and the over-the-top drama of combat. The squared circle saw madmen unleashed, dead men come to life, athletes soar through the air without wings, girl power on full display, heroes triumph, villains enrage the audience, and the entire spectrum of emotion invoked during the course of a night’s card.

For those that participate in the pageantry and mayhem, both nationally and on the independent circuit, the genre that originated on the carnival circuit brings together drastically different individuals through their shared bond of the ring. Giants, minis, cavemen, technicians, the flamboyant, and the brooding all come together in an effort to give the paying audience their money’s worth.

Considering that common goal and the friendships formed through it, maybe all those different individuals aren’t that different after all.

Just like those that put their hard-earned money down for admission into the variety show that often is professional wrestling, the sport can also inspire those involved in the industry. In some cases, it allows grapplers to find themselves through the journey in the unique industry of sports entertainment.

In 2018, a youngster that was barely out of high school found themselves inside another school building, but this venue saw the final bell on education sound years earlier. Instead of hitting the books, the fresh-faced student found themselves hitting the canvas, as they quite literally learned the ropes to become a pro wrestler in a building that was a former elementary school that was transformed into a wrestling venue. Sure, the structure probably should’ve been condemned, as the roof leaked, the walls were caked with dust, and the restrooms were in unspeakable condition, but the introduction to the canvas was all they needed to throw themselves into this new adventure of sports entertainment. A background in amateur wrestling and martial arts provided a foundation of athletics that could be applied within this new pursuit of sports, but it eventually opened the door to a much bigger platform of self discover.

“The evolution is literally my confidence. It’s how I dress, the music I select, the moves I do, and all the things of just being comfortable . It’s been It’s been fun, but at the same time it’s the confidence boosting for me. You know when I started, I was in high school school so like not much life experience compared to like a 25-year-old. The the major evolution from the confidence I have is when I walk out and I’m able to carry that confidence to my matches and throughout the way I do promos. Gaining confidence also required getting over the stumble of having a lisp and learn how to project my voice,” Mercer said.

Professionally, Mercer, as a fresh-faced newbie to the business, excelled throughout those early years as a scrappy underdog that the crowd could rally behind. It worked well within the traditional narrative of sports entertainment, as Mercer fought from underneath with stacked odds to overcome against bigger opponents in the ring. The in-ring persona of “No Mercy” established a solid reputation as an athlete that could go inside the ring ropes, becoming a staple around the western Pennsylvania scene, as well into West Virginia for a myriad of promotions there. The amateur wrestling background transitioned very well into the pro ranks, and Mercer was a natural when it come to the maneuvers, timing, and footwork associated with the fundamentals that build a capable pro wrestler. As Mercer’s confidence grew as a performer inside the ring, it reflected onto the real-life person outside of the industry.

“I’m a victim of childhood neglect and abuse so having that background led me to being diagnosed with Complex Post Traumatic Stress disorder. All that happening when I was growing up, and I was a very shy kid. I wasn’t loud or boisterous. As I got better at this, as I found my comfort in wrestling, I will say that comfort in wrestling translated to comfort and confidence within my own life,” Mercer explained.

Just as Mercer began to cut their teeth in the grappling arts, the COVID-19 pandemic that shuttered the entire world had a major impact on every level of the professional wrestling genre, both nationally and locally. Events were canceled, venues were lost, and an eerie amount of uncertainty hung over the entire sport. With such unprecedented times throughout 2020, nobody knew what was next or what would be left of the independent circuit, as there weren’t national networks or sponsorships to provide a safety net the way they had for corporate wrestling.

As the world stood still outside, Mercer used the quiet moments of the pandemic to reflect on their next steps, not just in the ring, but also in life.

“At the end of 2020, I came out to friends, family, and residents of the wrestling community as non-binary. I didn’t feel connected to the idea being a man. I don’t think like a man, I don’t operate as a man. People in my life had pointed out as well,” Mercer explained.

Since the world emerged from the pandemic, Mercer continued their in-ring adventures by becoming a stable of 880 Wrestling, a league built on inclusivity and acceptance, with different locations around the Pittsburgh area. Currently located at The Warehouse in the Allentown neighborhood, 880 is well known within the city and outside of if for its safe space for LGBTQ+ talent. This welcoming atmosphere allowed Mercer to make their transition over the course of the past year or so, while still honing the craft of pro wrestling.

“I didn’t start my transition until February 2025. That was my first month of taking Hormone Replacement Therapy. The transition itself, for me personally, has been great. I’m feeling more myself every day and every month. You know, I don’t think I’m this hyper feminine woman, but I am just a woman with my decision to do i for me to be comfortable. I want to be myself, fully without remorse and I didn’t want to start transitioning into a woman 25 years after I came out non-binary,” commented Mercer.

Within just the past few months, Zakeia Mercer was introduced to the Pittsburgh wrestling world as a transgender woman that can still go in the ring as solid as she did previously. As mentioned, the accepting environment of 880 Wrestling, which hosts live cards every Thursday on the indywrestling.us platform, provided a fitting backdrop for her new chapter, not just in the ring, but also in life.

“I transitioned in front of everybody for a whole year. I went from taking hormones and wrestling without shirt to slowly growing a chest in front of people to cover my chest. I upgraded my gear and changed my gear because my body changed. I had to do those things because I wanted to transition so publicly, and yeah, it does help,” she explained.



Zakeia Mercer provides an example of how someone that lives within their most comfortable identity can excel for their personal and professional goals. Zakeia has received an immense amount of support from her peers within the sports entertainment scene, highlighting how important support groups are for traditionally marginalized communities. Still, that support doesn’t distract from the performance once the red light comes on for showtime and she walks through the curtain at The Warehouse in Allentown. Dubbed the “queer-coded villain” the encouragement within her real life fades away in exchange for the jeers of the audience as the vicious heel in the squared circle looks to antagonize the crowd. Hard-hitting and technical action always highlights a Mercer match-up.

Still, despite the professional platform that she has, the transition to a woman is a much more personal journey for Zakeia

“I don’t have a goal per se of my transition. I am not doing this for cosmetic reasons. Yes, I’m going to work at presenting more feminine, wear more makeup, wear wigs, and all that stuff. I’m going to figure it out. There’s no goal, it’s just finding myself and becoming comfortable,” she concluded.

For more information about Zakeia, you can go to https://www.facebook.com/zeke.mercer.58

Until next week

-Jim LaMotta

Email [email protected] | You can follow me on Instagram, Facebook, & Threads @jimlamotta89