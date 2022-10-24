Behind-The-Scenes Footage of Liv Morgan on “Chucky”

WWE’s Liv Morgan will make her television debut this week on the horror series “Chucky.”

New behind-the-scenes footage of Morgan on the show has been revealed, as seen below. She mentioned how much she enjoyed the first season and asked WWE if she could be involved in filming the second season. WWE reportedly contacted their NBCU partners and made the arrangement.

The episode “Death on Denial” (S2,E4) will air this Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Syfy and the USA Network.

The following is a new clip for Wednesday’s episode, as well as the original teaser: