Top WWE Executive Leaves The Company

As WWE evolves, countless changes have occurred since the merger with the UFC last year into TKO, including department mergers and the release of employees and talent.

There has been another shake-up at the top of WWE, with one key executive recently leaving to the point where his profile is still listed on the company’s website.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Chief Operating Officer Brad Blum resigned on May 1. Blu, along with Nick Khan and Paul Levesque, were regarded as the three most powerful officers in WWE.

Blum served as a critical strategic and operational leader for WWE since joining the company in 2006, eventually becoming Chief of Staff for more than a decade. He also held several leadership positions, including taking over WWE’s Operations in early 2020, where he reported to Khan and oversaw Corporate Strategy, Marketing, Corporate Communications, Creative Services, IT & Technology, Insights & Analytics, Real Estate & Facilities, and Corporate Travel.

He served as Vince McMahon’s Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff from 2006 to 2019 and then as Executive Vice President of Operations until 2023. Blum was named as the second defendant in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurnatis, and WWE.

Blum allegedly warned McMahon that there were numerous rumors circulating about his relationship with Grant.