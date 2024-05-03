Seth Rollins Signs New WWE Contract

Seth Rollins is sticking with WWE, as if that was ever in doubt.

WWE recently signed Finn Balor and Drew McIntyre. Damian Priest has also signed a new contract. WWE is expected to re-sign Rollins’ wife, Becky Lynch, as well.

Rollins took a break from WWE after losing a tag team match to The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, only to lose his World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre the next night. The second night began with Lynch losing to Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Rollins competed with a torn meniscus and underwent surgery shortly after Mania. He has taken time away from WWE to recover. Rollins was diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL tear and a partially torn meniscus in his left knee in January.

According to Fightful Select, the deal is for several years and is worth a lot of money. A source close to WWE and Rollins stated, “They’re not going to let him go.”

It was assumed that a deal would be reached in the end, as one higher-up expressed regret that it had not been completed sooner. The agreement ensures that Rollins will remain with the company until his 40s.