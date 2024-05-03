WWE Has Considered Making A Change To WrestleMania

WrestleMania, usually held in March or April, has been WWE’s biggest event of the year since the event’s debut decades ago. However, as the company continues to change, this trend may soon change.

WWE President Nick Khan has made several changes to the company and intends to make more. WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia was the company’s biggest success this year.

Khan stated at the SBJ World Congress of Sports last month that WrestleMania 41 will not compete against the NCAA Men’s Tournament Final Four, which takes place in early April and was dealt with at WrestleMania XL.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Minnesota has long been considered the front-runner to host WrestleMania 41, though their chances are said to be dwindling. Las Vegas appears to be the leading candidate right now.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, those in the company have heard Las Vegas is the most likely destination right now. Although early indications point to the event taking place in April 2015, “May dates were on the table and discussed.”

It was also revealed that WWE executives are not keen on hosting another cold-weather WrestleMania next year, even if they book an indoor stadium. Due to inclement weather, WrestleMania XL featured heaters in the ring posts.