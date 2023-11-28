Being The Dark Order Officially Launches

As previously reported by PWMania.com, AEW has plans to eventually turn The Young Bucks heel and along with that, their popular Being The Elite YouTube digital series will be undergoing some changes in format.

Dave Meltzer then revealed in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the popular YouTube digital series is no more after being on a hiatus and there seems to be no plans for it to return.

That was no longer the case as a new episode of the show entitled “Being The Dark Order” was recently released on the official BTE YouTube channel.

During the show that Dark Order members John Silver and Alex Reynolds said they finally took over the show, as seen below: