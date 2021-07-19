“Big Debut” Reportedly Taking Place On Tonight’s WWE RAW

During Sunday night’s Mat Men Podcast that followed the 2021 Money in the Bank PPV, Andrew Zarian commented on how there was a “big debut” scheduled for the July 19th 2021 edition of WWE RAW in Dallas, Texas:

“There’s a big debut happening. A big debut tomorrow night. Tomorrow night.”

When asked if it was somebody already in the company or someone returning, Zarian said the following…

“Someone new. Huge. A fellow Texan.