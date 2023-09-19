Big E. Comments On Kofi Kingston’s Raw Match, Becky Lynch Set For NXT

– Big E. appreciates Kofi Kingston while he’s still here, and he wants others to do the same. The New Day member chimed in on Twitter (X) to give Kingston props for his hard-fought, entertaining victory over Ivar of The Viking Raiders on WWE Monday Night Raw this week. “I’m clearly biased but I’m thankful we still get to watch Kofi Kingston deliver incredible performances this deep into his career,” he wrote. “Grateful for you, legend, while we still have you in the ring.” Check out the post below.

I’m clearly biased but I’m thankful we still get to watch @TrueKofi deliver incredible performances this deep into his career. Grateful for you, legend, while we still have you in the ring. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) September 19, 2023

– As noted, WWE has announced Carmelo Hayes vs. Dominik Mysterio for this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network. Also scheduled for Tuesday night’s show is an appearance by the new NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. WWE confirmed “The Man” for this week’s NXT on USA show during this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw broadcast. Check out promotion for her appearance via WWE’s official Twitter (X) page below. Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.