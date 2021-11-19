Big E Comments On Possible Heel Turn and If He Will Pursue An Acting Career

During an appearance on the Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker podcast, WWE Champion Big E commented on a possible heel turn:

“I think at some point, but I don’t think at any time soon. Honestly, just being really liked is nice. When I look at the roster, there are more options I like right now on the heel side. I think being a babyface is what I’m going to do for the foreseeable future.”

Big E also commented on if he would be interested in pursuing an acting career:

“I have, but it’s easy to say, ‘I’m going to go to Hollywood and become a star, but it’s easier said than done. I’m definitely open to it. At its essence, I just love entertaining people. I have a ton of fun doing it. Voice work is the thing I’m putting more of my chips into. I got to do an Adult Swim show called Lazor Wulf. I love Vince Staples and Quinta Brunson. Reginald VelJohnson is on the show. I would love to do animated stuff, more voice work, and things like that. I’m open to conventional acting as well.”