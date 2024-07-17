Big E Provides Update On When He Might Be Cleared To Return To WWE

WWE star Big E of the New Day, who has been out of in-ring action since 2022 after suffering a broken neck during a match on SmackDown, spoke with Chris Vannini on Getting Over on a number of topics including when he might be cleared to return to the company.

Big E said, “Now we’re at two years and running since I broke my neck. I broke my C1 in two places, my C6 as well. I feel great. I have no issues with pain, no issues with discomfort, weakness, any of those things. My strength is great. The only issue is my C1 is healing fibrously, which is great for normal day-to-day life, but it’s not turning into new bone and ossifying yet. They’re not going to clear me until that happens. It’s obviously a very important bone. Right now, that is the waiting game. I did go to Cancun about a month ago for stem cells. We’ll see if that changes anything. Right now, I feel great, I’m just not in a position to be cleared quite yet.”

On doing a spot before WWE Money in the Bank:

“It was cool. It was just a little hit for the countdown show. The cool part for me was, even though there weren’t a ton of fans in the arena, getting some love again was very very cool. It’s nice being back. It’s something that I’ve been doing for 15 years and it feels like a second home in many ways.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)