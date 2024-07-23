Big E Says The New Day Are At A Bit Of A Crossroads

WWE star Big E recently spoke with Getting Over on a number of topics including the New Day’s current status in the company and how he thinks the group is at a “bit of a crossroads” at the moment.

Big E said, “Obviously, those are my brothers for life. They are in a bit of a crux. We have spent so much time at the top of the tag division. Kofi being World Champion. I got an opportunity to be World Champion. Woods is King of the Ring. Now, after the run in NXT, it’s ‘Where do we fit here?’”

“Now, the stuff with Karrion Kross and that direction, I feel, is a bit of a crossroads, figuring out what they want to do. It was always a trio and we always did things together. In many ways, I don’t want to say it’s on them, I haven’t left them, but it’s something they need to go through and they need to handle as well. Kofi is in his 40s, Woods is in his late 30s. They still have a ton more to offer. Whether they do that as a collective or in singles, it’s an interesting time to see which direction they go.”

