Big E. & Trinity Comment On Dolph Ziggler Being Released By WWE

The WWE releases have begun.

As noted, WWE has released Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Elias, Rick Boogs, Emma, Top Dolla, Riddick Moss and Aaliyah.

The release of Ziggler in particular has already sparked multiple comments from fellow wrestling stars.

Former WWE Champion Big E. and IMPACT Knockouts Champion Trinity each took to Twitter (X) to comment on Ziggler’s release shortly after the news broke.

“I was so immensely fortunate to start my time on the main roster next to Dolph Ziggler,” Big E. wrote. “I learned so many lessons about this craft by watching and listening.”

Big E. continued, “One of the smoothest workers I’ve ever been inthe ring with. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me, Zig Man.”

Check out his comment, as well as Trinity’s, via the posts embedded below.