Big E Would Love To Reunite With The New Day To Battle Imperium

WWE star Big E recently appeared on an episode of the Sarah O’Connell Show, where he talked about a number of topics including how he would love to compete alongside Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in a 6-Man Tag Team Match or a trios match against anyone, most specially Imperium.

Big E said, “That’s a hard one. There’s so much great talent now, and the roster has even changed from the two years that I’ve been out. I think something probably like a six-man, a trios match, to do it again with Kofi and Woods. That’s the best way to end things. They’ve been such a big part of my career. You know what, it’s a great match. Imperium is doing great things. I think there’s a lot of buzz. Gunther’s just been amazing, he’s been on an incredible run. Obviously, they’ve been locking horns with Imperium, so to be back for a match like that would be big. But honestly, any six-man with the brothers, with my guys would be something that would mean a lot to me. [Facing Imperium] would be fun. It’s a cool contrast of styles. They’re so stoic and austere, and we’re anything but. So yeah, that’d be fun.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)