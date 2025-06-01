Roman Reigns Lands Supporting Role In Eddie Murphy’s New Film “The Pickup”

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns continues to expand his Hollywood resume, landing a supporting role in the upcoming action-comedy film “The Pickup”, set to premiere August 6, 2025 on Prime Video.

The movie stars Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, and Keke Palmer, with Reigns joining the high-profile cast in what’s expected to be a major streaming release. “The Pickup” centers around two mismatched armored truck drivers, Russell (Murphy) and Travis (Davidson), whose routine day takes a dangerous turn when they’re ambushed by a team of criminals led by the cunning Zoe (Palmer). What follows is a wild, high-stakes ride filled with action, chaos, and clashing personalities.

Reigns reportedly filmed his scenes last year, spending a full day on set. While his exact role has not yet been revealed, this marks another major acting credit for The Tribal Chief, following appearances in “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” and the Netflix comedy “The Wrong Missy.” Reigns is also rumored to be in talks for Legendary’s upcoming live-action “Street Fighter” project.

As Reigns maintains a limited WWE schedule, his transition into film continues to build momentum. Working alongside legends like Eddie Murphy and rising stars like Davidson and Palmer only strengthens his presence in mainstream entertainment.

Check out the official movie poster and stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Roman Reigns’ Hollywood ventures and WWE return news.