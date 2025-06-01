Ric Flair Clarifies Jim Ross Comments After Bizarre Post

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair stirred up controversy earlier today after making a pointed social media comment aimed at legendary wrestling commentator Jim Ross — but he has since followed up to clarify that it was all in jest.

In the original post, Flair accused Ross of “seeking attention” and told him to “focus on your recovery,” referencing Ross’s ongoing battle with cancer. The Nature Boy wrote:

“Jim Ross Will Always Be Jim Ross, Seeking Attention. Focus On Your Recovery @JRsBBQ”

The remark came just days after Ross, 73, announced that he had undergone successful surgery for colon cancer and was beginning the rehabilitation process. Ross, a multiple-time cancer survivor, has received widespread support from the wrestling community in recent days.

The post immediately caught fire online, with many interpreting it as reigniting a long-standing tension between the two icons — a rift that traces back to an infamous incident in August 2013 at the WWE 2K14 panel during SummerSlam weekend. Ross, serving as moderator, was reportedly held responsible for not controlling the chaotic event, which featured a visibly emotional and allegedly intoxicated Flair. The aftermath led to Ross’s sudden “retirement” from WWE, although he has since spoken openly about taking partial responsibility while questioning the decision to include Flair given his personal circumstances at the time.

Flair and Ross have had a complicated history — marked by decades of working together, personal moments such as Ross introducing Flair to his late wife Jan, and more recent tension reportedly inflamed by comments Ross made on Dark Side of the Ring.

While today’s post revived speculation about their ongoing friction, Flair returned to social media hours later to clarify his intent, stating:

“If You Can’t Take A Joke From A 76 Year Old Man, Then You Are Living Life Too Seriously. It Was All Harmless, Lighthearted Fun! Just Trying To Make People Laugh & Smile!”

Despite the clarification, the initial comment sparked a flurry of responses from fans and fellow wrestlers alike, with opinions split on whether the jab was truly lighthearted or in poor taste given Ross’s current health challenges.

As of now, Jim Ross has not publicly responded to Flair’s remarks.