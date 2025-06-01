Ricochet Responds To Fan Frustration Over Carmelo Hayes’ WWE SmackDown Loss

During the May 30th, 2025 edition of WWE SmackDown, Carmelo Hayes came up short in his Money in the Bank qualifying match, sparking a passionate fan response online—and drawing an unexpected reaction from AEW star Ricochet.

Twitter/X user @wallflowerperry expressed disappointment over Hayes’ loss, writing:

“Last night’s loss was frustrating enough that I turned the show off and went straight to bed. I still don’t have the exact words — but I do know this: Carmelo Hayes deserves more than what he’s been given over the past year. He’s proven he can elevate anything he’s handed, with a mix of humility and undeniable confidence. Yet somehow, it feels like we haven’t moved forward since last year’s draft. I’ll stay patient — but at some point, something has to give. #WeWantMelo”

The message, which gained traction among fans echoing the sentiment, caught the attention of former WWE and current AEW star Ricochet, who offered a controversial take in response:

“He works for WWE. That is the prize. That is the reward. Shouldn’t that be enough? He works for the biggest promotion in the world. They make the most money and get the most views. That should be enough… What does he want, more? Sounds selfish to me.”

He works for WWE. That is the prize. That is the reward. Shouldn't That be enough? He works for the biggest promotion in the world. They make the most money and get the most views. That should be enough… What does he want, more? Sounds selfish to me. — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) May 31, 2025

Ricochet’s comments immediately sparked debate, with fans divided. Some praised the perspective as a reality check, while others criticized it as dismissive of Hayes’ potential and ambition.

Hayes, a standout from NXT and one of the most dynamic talents on SmackDown, has seen limited upward movement since the 2024 WWE Draft. While he continues to impress in-ring, fans have long called for more significant booking and higher-profile opportunities.

As of this writing, Carmelo Hayes has not responded to the online discussion.

Stay with PWMania.com for continued coverage of WWE Money in the Bank, SmackDown results, and the evolving reactions surrounding Carmelo Hayes’ status.