R-Truth Parts Ways With WWE

R-Truth is no longer a WWE Superstar.

The longtime WWE veteran announced via social media that he has been released by WWE, news that an additional source has confirmed to be true.

“I’m sorry to inform you all,” Truth began on X. “I just got released from WWE.”

Truth continued, “I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride, Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you.”