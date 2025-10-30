Raj Dhesi (Jinder Mahal) Announces He Underwent Surgery

Former WWE star Raj Dhesi, known as Jinder Mahal, recently announced on Instagram that he had successfully undergone knee surgery. In his post, Dhesi shared a video montage of his journey, including his first day of rehabilitation after the knee scope procedure.

Dhesi wrote, “2 loose bodies removed + meniscus trimmed. Surgery went well, now comes the recovery.”

Dhesi is best known for his two runs in WWE, where he performed as Jinder Mahal and held the WWE Championship. He left the company most recently in July 2024. After his departure, he has competed for various promotions, including GCW, Black Label Pro, Maple Leaf Pro, and Major League Wrestling.

His latest match took place for Dungeon Wrestling in Canada on October 17th.