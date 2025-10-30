Report: WWE Changes Locations For First RAW And SmackDown Of 2026

WWE had originally scheduled the January 2, 2026, episode of SmackDown to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and the January 5, 2026, episode of RAW at the Keyspan Arena in Buffalo, New York. However, recent reports indicate that the company is now changing these locations.

According to PWInsider.com, the January 2 episode of SmackDown will now be held in Buffalo, while the January 5 episode of RAW will take place in Brooklyn. The report did not specify the reason for the change in locations, but fans who wish to obtain refunds can do so at their point of purchase.

These events will mark the company’s first TV shows of 2026. Following these dates, WWE will tour Europe, with the next SmackDown scheduled at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, on January 9, and the OVO Arena in London, England, on January 16. Meanwhile, the upcoming RAW episodes will be held at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany, on January 12, and The SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on January 19.