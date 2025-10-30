Playmobil Enters Global Licensing Partnership With WWE

Playmobil issued the following:

Playmobil enters the ring: Global licensing partnership with WWE® brings iconic Superstars to the Playmobil universe

First reveal showcases WWE Superstars including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley and Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan – full product launch in July 2026

ZIRNDORF, Germany, October 30, 2025 – Playmobil, the internationally renowned German toy brand, today announced a new global licensing partnership with WWE, marking another milestone in the brand’s strategic evolution. Launching in July 2026, the collaboration will feature Playmobil figures of WWE Superstars including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley and Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan – bringing the thrill, drama and storytelling of WWE into the hands of children, families and collectors worldwide.

At the Nuremberg Toy Fair 2025, Playmobil unveiled its renewed brand positioning with a clear commitment to reach new audiences and build meaningful collaborations with globally relevant entertainment franchises. Earlier this year, Playmobil already announced two major partnerships with Mattel – Monster High™ and Barbie™. The WWE collaboration, facilitated by IMG, now represents the next step in this strategy, opening the Playmobil universe to one of the most passionate and multi-generational fan communities worldwide.

For more than 40 years, WWE has been a global pop culture phenomenon – uniting millions through an explosive fusion of athleticism, entertainment and storytelling. With unmatched social media engagement and one of the most dedicated, multi-generational fan bases in the world, WWE Superstars have become icons that stand for energy, resilience and emotion. Playmobil now translates these values into collectible figures and creative storytelling moments, creating a bridge between play, fandom and cultural heritage. Bahri Kurter, CEO (Vorstand) of Playmobil, emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership:

“At Playmobil, we believe in the power of imagination to unlock new worlds. By partnering with WWE, we are celebrating iconic Superstars who have inspired millions across generations, and we are connecting their stories with the creativity and imagination that are the heart of our brand. This partnership is another step in our journey of meaningful collaborations that redefine the role of Playmobil in pop culture.”

The first Playmobil x WWE products will be available in July 2026 across North America, Europe and additional international markets.

About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, Premium Live Events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE's TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including Netflix, ESPN, NBCUniversal, USA Network and The CW. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About Playmobil

For over 50 years, PLAYMOBIL has been inspiring children and adults alike with its diverse themed worlds. The iconic, 7.5 cm tall PLAYMOBIL figures are at the heart of the creative, multi-award-winning system toy – they invite children to slip into different roles, experience exciting adventures and create their own world. Over 3.8 billion figures have been produced since the market launch in 1974. Today, PLAYMOBIL is represented with over 40 play themes in around 100 countries worldwide. PLAYMOBIL is a brand of the Horst Brandstaetter Group based in Zirndorf near Nuremberg/Bavaria. The internationally active group of companies unites strong brands that stand for quality, innovation and design.