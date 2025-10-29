Backstage Details On Chelsea Green’s New WWE Contract

In May, it was reported that WWE star Chelsea Green signed a new deal with the company, though details on the contract length and signing date were initially unclear.

According to sources cited by Fightful Select, Green and WWE reached an agreement on the new deal in January. Her previous contract would have expired in late 2025 if she had not signed the new agreement.

The sources also confirmed that Green’s new deal is for five years, meaning her contract will expire in early 2030.

Since returning to WWE in early 2023, Green has enjoyed a successful run. She has won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship once and was the inaugural Women’s United States Champion, holding the title for 131 days.

Additionally, she made appearances on WWE NXT, notably aligning herself with Ethan Page in August. The two feuded with Tyra Mae Steele and Tavion Heights, ultimately defeating them in a mixed tag match at NXT Heatwave.