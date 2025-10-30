Reason Behind Ricky Saints Using The Tornado DDT As His New Finisher

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the current WWE NXT Champion, Ricky Saints, has started using the Tornado DDT as his new finishing move in NXT. This change comes as WWE prefers that he not perform the move on larger wrestlers.

Additionally, Meltzer mentioned that the company has advised Saints against using the spear as his finisher, as too many wrestlers are currently using it.

During last Saturday’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, Saints successfully defended his title against former champion Trick Williams in the main event, securing victory with the Tornado DDT.

He had previously used this move, which he calls the Coup D’état, to win the NXT Championship by defeating Oba Femi at WWE NXT No Mercy.