Backstage Concern In WWE Over Bron Breakker And Bronson Reed

WWE officials reportedly had internal concerns about how fans might react to Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed following their recent heel turn and attack on Seth Rollins two weeks ago on Monday Night Raw.

According to a tweet citing a backstage source, company personnel were worried that both Breakker and Reed could receive unintended positive reactions from the crowd — potentially being cheered as babyfaces despite aligning themselves with Paul Heyman as heels.

This concern is said to have directly influenced WWE’s creative direction for last week’s episode of Raw. The report claims that fears of positive audience reactions “played into the decision to exclude them from the Battle Royal on #WWERaw last week.”

That Battle Royal determined who would go on to face CM Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event. Jey Uso ultimately won the match and will challenge Punk for the title.

The championship was vacated by Seth Rollins after suffering a serious shoulder injury during his match at Crown Jewel. Rollins is expected to be sidelined for several months while recovering.